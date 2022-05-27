9th Circ. Halts Blackfeet Tribe's Fight With Bankrupt Campsite

By Joyce Hanson (May 27, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has granted an automatic stay of a dispute between a campsite operator and the Blackfeet Nation, saying the halt in proceedings was triggered by the company's notice of bankruptcy. The appellate court's Thursday order removed the case from the June 6 oral argument calendar, and instructed the tribe and the campsite operator, Eagle Bear Inc., to notify the circuit court's clerk when the U.S. Bankruptcy Court issues a decision in operator's bankruptcy case. Also on Thursday, a Montana federal judge — in response to the Ninth Circuit's ruling — ordered the parties to submit briefs addressing the impact...

