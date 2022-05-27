NJ AG, Gov.'s Aide Meet Skepticism Over Exiting Virus Suit

By Bill Wichert (May 27, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday challenged bids from the state attorney general and the governor's chief of staff to walk away from a lawsuit brought by a former assistant commissioner of the state's Department of Health, questioning their position that they did not qualify as his employer under the state's whistleblower law. Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd pushed back on that argument from acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and chief of staff George Helmy over claims they took part in firing plaintiff Christopher Neuwirth for objecting to collecting COVID-19 test samples from Helmy's relatives. Platkin served as...

