Ex-Alston & Bird Staffer Fights Firm's Arbitration Bid

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 27, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird can't force a former diversity and inclusion administrator to arbitrate claims of unpaid overtime and retaliation, the worker told a Georgia federal judge, saying the arbitration agreement he signed doesn't cover employment-related claims. In a response brief Thursday, former diversity and inclusion administrator Ricardo Corporan told U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert that Alston & Bird LLP's arbitration pact applied to confidential documents and information employees would come across, not the Fair Labor Standards Act claims he brought against the firm. "If defendant wished to require its hourly workers to arbitrate FLSA claims as a condition of employment,...

