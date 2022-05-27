Texas Justices Order Retrial On Pipeline Eminent Domain Bill

By Grace Dixon (May 27, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ordered a second trial to determine the value of property seized by a pipeline operator after ruling Friday that the operator is a common carrier with eminent domain rights to condemn Houston-area landowners' property. The state's high court ruling came amid a dispute between landowners Terrance and Kenneth Hlavinka and operator HSC Pipeline Partnership LLC over the company's rights to condemn 6.41 acres of land that HSC built a pipeline on in 2017 and how much the pair is owed for their property. Though the court backed HSC's authority to condemn the land needed to build a pipeline...

