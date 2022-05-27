Pareteum Says It Faces Six-Week Deadline For Ch. 11 Sale

By Rick Archer (May 27, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge struck a compromise Friday, delaying for the weekend a decision on sale plans for telecom software maker Pareteum Corp., as creditors questioned the short sale timeline but the debtor argued it only has six weeks before it loses its officers. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Lisa Beckerman adjourned a hearing on the sale procedures motion until Tuesday – over the objections of the unsecured creditors' committee, which had asked for a Thursday hearing to allow it to study the proposal – after counsel for Pareteum said further delay could push the sale closing past...

