SEC Probing Musk's Disclosure Of Twitter Stock Purchases

By Tom Zanki (May 27, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Elon Musk's tardy disclosure regarding his acquisition of Twitter Inc. shares that had set the stage for his eventual proposal to buy the company, according to a letter recently made public. The SEC on April 4 asked Musk to explain why he disclosed that he bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter 11 days later than required. Regulators also asked Musk why he did not file an appropriate form required of active investors who intend to influence control of a company. Musk and Twitter agreed on April 25 to terms on a $44 billion take-private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS