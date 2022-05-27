2nd, 11th Circs. Uphold Dismissal Of COVID-19 Coverage Suits

By Carolina Bolado (May 27, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Miami restaurant and a luxury South Beach hotel failed Friday in their attempts to revive their coverage suits over pandemic-related losses under their commercial property insurance policies, as both the Second and Eleventh circuits found there is no coverage without direct physical loss or damage to the insured's property. The Second Circuit affirmed a lower court's ruling dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Setai Hotel against Allianz unit National Surety Corp. over economic losses from the early days of the COVID-19 crisis after finding that a "communicable disease event" supplement to the Setai's policy was not triggered by the coronavirus...

