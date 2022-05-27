Texas Justices To Probe Settlement Credits In Med Mal Case

By Y. Peter Kang (May 27, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a $14.1 million verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of botching a woman's care following gastric bypass surgery and causing permanent brain damage, with the justices expected to determine whether a previous settlement with a hospital can offset the award. The Lone Star State's highest court granted a petition of review lodged by Dr. Jesus Virlar and his employer, Gonzaba Medical Group, in a suit accusing him of negligently treating patient Jo Ann Puente's complications suffered weeks after she had gastric bypass surgery in late 2011, which resulted in permanent brain damage...

