OSHA, JBS Foods Cut Deal To Create Infectious-Disease Plan

By Parker Purifoy (May 27, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Four subsidiaries and affiliates of JBS Foods USA have agreed to develop and implement an infectious-disease preparedness plan at seven of its meat processing plants as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor, the DOL announced Friday. To create and enact the plan, the company will assemble a team of company and third-party experts, including those recommended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the United Food and Commercial Workers union, DOL said. The settlement comes after OSHA fined JBS affiliates Swift Beef Co. and JBS Green Bay Inc. in September and October 2020 for failing to...

