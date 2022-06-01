DC Circ. Won't Revive Fight Over $89M Libya Award

By Caroline Simson (May 31, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has refused Libya's bid to vacate an $89 million arbitral award issued to an Austrian construction business after its infrastructure projects were disrupted by the Libyan revolution, ruling that the tribunal wasn't obligated to decide an issue relating to more than $100 million in advance payments. A three-judge panel rejected Libya's argument that the tribunal's decision awarding Strabag SE €83 million ($89.1 million) was not final because the arbitrators had refused to decide whether the company should have to return the advance payments that had been made to its indirect subsidiary, Al Hani General Construction Co., for work...

