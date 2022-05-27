9th Circ. Partly Revives Fiat Chrysler Lifetime Warranty Spat

By Linda Chiem (May 27, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit partly revived a driver's breach of contract suit alleging Fiat Chrysler improperly voided service contracts for Jeep vehicles based on a sneaky inspection clause in the vehicle's lifetime powertrain warranty, finding Friday that some contract terms in dispute were ambiguous. A three-judge panel issued a mixed ruling in plaintiff Donald Hall's proposed class action alleging FCA US LLC's warranty had an unconscionable inspection clause that effectively voided it as well as service contracts meant to cover other car repair costs. The panel determined that a California district court in July 2021 correctly tossed Hall's breach of contract claim...

