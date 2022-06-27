Justices Won't Weigh Freight Broker Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (June 27, 2022, 9:56 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.'s challenge to a split Ninth Circuit decision reviving a personal injury suit alleging the freight broker and logistics giant negligently hired an unsafe trucker involved in a highway accident. The justices denied C.H. Robinson's certiorari petition to address whether freight brokers — which serve as intermediaries connecting shippers to motor carriers that transport goods — can use federal law to insulate themselves from state-based personal injury and negligence claims. The dispute dealt with whether states have the authority to impose a common law duty of care on freight brokers...

