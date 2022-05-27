Ex-Startup CEO Gets Prison For Stock Pumping

By Stewart Bishop (May 27, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of CodeSmart Holdings Inc. on Friday was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his admitted role in a pump and dump scheme that prosecutors say artificially inflated the stock price of the purported medical coding educational company and boosted its market capitalization to $86 million. U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano handed down the sentence during a sentencing hearing in Brooklyn to Ira Shapiro, just one of several people to be hit with charges over market manipulation schemes allegedly spearheaded by the former CEO of financial services firm OmniView Capital Advisors LLC, Abraxas "AJ" Discala. Prosecutors say Shapiro,...

