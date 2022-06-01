Air Force Won't Give Religious Vax Exemptions, Suit Says

By Patrick Hoff (May 31, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Nine service members slapped the U.S. Air Force with a proposed class action in Texas federal court, alleging that the government violated their constitutional rights by stripping their duties and denying them promotions because they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds. In a 48-page complaint filed Friday, the Air Force service members said that in theory, the Air Force offers medical, administrative and religious accommodations to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But in reality, only service members with medical or administrative requests are given exemptions, and religious accommodation requests are denied unless the requester is already leaving the Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS