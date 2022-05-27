Altaba Says Canada Rulings Back Cutting $800M Suit Reserve

By Jeff Montgomery (May 27, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Yahoo's former parent told a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday that recent events in two Canadian courts support drastically reducing an $800 million holdback for future court settlements with Canadian subscriber victims of privacy breaches between 2013 and 2016. Altaba counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP pointed to a Saskatchewan judge's description of a stockholder call for a multidistrict reserve of over a billion dollars "mischievous, if not outright misleading" in a Wednesday decision that permanently stayed the case in his court in deference to approval of a more-than $20 million multidistrict settlement in that country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS