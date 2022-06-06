Justices Won't Consider Who Can Join Big Wage Suits

By Jon Steingart (June 6, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away petitions that asked it to consider the rules governing wage-and-hour group litigation against a company that has a presence in multiple states, skipping an opportunity to sort out an issue that has divided circuit courts. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on a circuit split over whether people who work for a company in one state may join a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action filed in a different state. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) The high court had received petitions for certiorari that asked it to review rulings of the First and...

