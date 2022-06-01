SEC Coerces Defendants Into 'Gag Orders,' Justices Told

By Sarah Jarvis (May 31, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A former Xerox executive fighting a gag order imposed on him as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told the U.S. Supreme Court he didn't make a "knowing and voluntary" waiver of his right to publicly deny the allegations against him. Former Chief Financial Officer Barry D. Romeril said in a reply brief filed Friday that a recent brief filed by the SEC failed to address his due process claims by alleging "without any factual support" that he had the opportunity to raise his constitutional objections when a final judgment was entered in his case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS