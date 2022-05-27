Texas Jury Hands Victory To Gibson In Guitar TM Fight

By Hailey Konnath (May 27, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury held Friday that a Florida guitar maker sold counterfeit guitars that infringed the trademark on Gibson Brands Inc.'s Flying V guitar and other iconic models, and shot down the rival's efforts to cancel several Gibson trademarks as generic. Click to enlarge. A Texas federal jury on Friday determined that a Florida guitar maker sold counterfeit guitars that infringed the trademark on Gibson's Flying V body along with other iconic models. (Court Documents) Notably, the jury affirmed Gibson's right to trademark protection on four guitar models, including the Flying V and ES, finding that Tampa, Florida-based rival Armadillo Distribution...

