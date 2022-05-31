Bumble Execs Hit With Investor Suit Over Lackluster Offering

By Katryna Perera (May 31, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The CEO and several board directors of the popular dating app Bumble have been hit with a derivative shareholder suit in New York federal court alleging they made misleading statements in connection with a secondary public offering, which caused Bumble's stock to spiral downward, ultimately dropping by more than 50% from the offering price. The William B. Federman Irrevocable Trust filed a complaint Friday against Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and several board directors for breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws. According to the complaint, Bumble is controlled by Herd and investment advisory firm The Blackstone Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS