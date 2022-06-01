Justices Want Feds' Input On Hotel Worker Benefits Mandate

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 31, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked for the federal government's take Tuesday on whether the justices should hear an employer group's push to revive its challenge to a Seattle health insurance mandate for hotel workers. The high court invited the U.S. Solicitor General to file a brief expressing the government's opinion on the case, in which the ERISA Industry Committee is taking aim at a Ninth Circuit decision that shut down a lawsuit claiming the Seattle ordinance, which requires hotels to enroll workers in an employee health plan or provide them with money to purchase health insurance, is preempted by the Employee...

