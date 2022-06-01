High Court Stays Out Of $18B Oil Award Fight

By Clark Mindock (May 31, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take a new look at a Fifth Circuit decision refusing to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against state-owned Saudi Aramco in a fight over allegedly unpaid rent for oil fields. The justices denied a petition to review the award after the descendants of a Saudi sheik complained that the lower courts got things wrong and should have enforced the award issued by an Egyptian arbitration panel. The Fifth Circuit had earlier determined that Saudi Aramco, an instrumentality of a foreign state, never agreed to arbitrate the dispute and therefore can't be sued....

