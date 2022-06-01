Oil Drilling Co. Wants Travel-Time Wage Suit Moved To Texas

By Caleb Drickey (May 31, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A dispute over whether oil and gas rig workers are owed pay for their commutes is better adjudicated in Texas than Pennsylvania, an oil drilling company told a Pennsylvania federal court. In a motion Friday to transfer a Fair Labor Standards Act suit to the Southern District of Texas, Evolution Well Services told the court a collective of workers had only tenuous connections to the state of Pennsylvania, while the suit had potentially enormous ramifications on the Texas-centered oil industry. "The outcome of this case could be significant for the oil and gas industry, which is of particular importance to Texas," Evolution said....

