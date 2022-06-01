REIT PotlatchDeltic Buys Rival Timberland Firm For $624M

By Nate Beck (May 31, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- PotlatchDeltic Corp., a real estate investment trust for timberland, said Tuesday that it will buy rival CatchMark Timber Trust Inc., in a $624.4 million deal advised by Perkins Coie LLP and King & Spalding. PotlatchDeltic will pay $12.88 a share to acquire CatchMark based on Friday's closing prices, a 55% premium, according to a news release. The combined companies are expected to have a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, based on Friday's closing stock prices. Together, the companies will own about 2.2 million acres of timberlands, including 1.5 million acres in the U.S. South and more than 600,000 acres...

