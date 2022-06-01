Millions In Payouts To Ga. Insurer Violated ERISA, DOL Says

By Kelcey Caulder (May 31, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor sued a Georgia health insurance company and its CEO in Georgia federal court Friday, alleging they paid themselves and affiliated companies millions of dollars from employer health plan assets in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In its complaint, the department alleged that the Aliera Companies, formerly known as Aliera Healthcare Inc., and its CEO and majority shareholder, Shelley Steele, paid themselves and affiliated companies from ERISA-covered plans' assets without the agreement of the employer plan sponsors or plan participants, or disclosures to them. The money came from the company's corporate account, which, according to...

