Ga. Judge Frees Health Benefits Co. From Trade Secrets Case

By Rosie Manins (May 31, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said the former employer of a health benefits sales worker hasn't shown that the man's new employer convinced him to break an employment agreement by accepting emails that allegedly contained confidential information. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said in an order on Friday that allegations against NationsBenefits LLC, brought by the former employers of Roderick Kersch, failed to meet the requisite pleading standards under Georgia law for claims of tortious interference with contractual relations. Georgia financial technology company Interactive Communications International Inc. and its parent company, HI Technology Corp., alleged that NationsBenefits utilized Kersch, a...

