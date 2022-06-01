Amazon Tells 2nd Circ. NY AG Overstepped With Virus Probe

By Rachel Scharf (May 31, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Amazon asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to revive its challenge to an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into purported retaliation endured by warehouse workers who complained of shoddy COVID-19 precautions, saying the probe was clearly launched in bad faith. Counsel for Amazon argued that Judge Brian M. Cogan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York was wrong to dismiss its February 2021 lawsuit questioning James' authority to probe the retail giant's pandemic response. The suit came just days before the attorney general brought state court claims that Amazon unlawfully fired workers who protested...

