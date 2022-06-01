Walmart Must Face BIPA Claims Over Voice-Tracking Software

By Lauraann Wood (May 31, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Walmart must face claims it unlawfully requires Illinois warehouse workers to use voice recognition software without informed consent, a federal judge said Tuesday, ruling the biometric privacy claims were plausibly alleged. U.S. District Judge John Kness said he wouldn't dismiss employee Andrew Barton's proposed class suit against Walmart Inc. because the ultimate question — Can the retailer's headset software identify individuals? — "is a factual question that's better addressed after discovery." Walmart "may very well" be correct that the Honeywell Vocollect Solutions system it uses can't support Barton's privacy claims because it doesn't collect or use voiceprints for identification purposes, Judge...

