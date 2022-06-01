Truck Engine Makers Sue Calif. Over New Emissions Rules

By Linda Chiem (May 31, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Truck engine manufacturers have asked a California federal court to block state regulators from enforcing a new rule setting tougher emissions requirements for heavy-duty truck engines in the Golden State, saying the mandate saddles them with an untenable deadline that runs afoul of the federal Clean Air Act. The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association filed suit Friday challenging the heavy-duty engine and vehicle omnibus regulation that the California Air Resources Board adopted in December. The trade group, known as the EMA, contends that the state air pollution regulator flouted a CAA requirement that engine and vehicle makers be given at least...

