Kabbage Says Partner Bank Owes It 'Millions' In PPP Fees

By Katryna Perera (May 31, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Fintech company Kabbage Inc. has sued a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank in federal court alleging the bank has withheld tens of millions of dollars in fees it owes to Kabbage for services the company provided related to Paycheck Protection Program loans the bank originated. Kabbage Inc., which does business as KServicing, filed its complaint against Customers Bank in Georgia federal court on May 25. The fintech company says it has provided and continues to provide Customers Bank with services related to loans the bank issued as part of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, but that Customers Bank has not paid for...

