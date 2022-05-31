Copyright Board Looks To Hike Royalties From Music Sales

By Jasmin Jackson (May 31, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Copyright Royalty Board announced Tuesday that it might boost the going royalty rate for licenses covering physical and digital music records, proposing to raise the industry standard by about a third for the first time in over 15 years. Under a proposed rule, the board said the rate for mechanical licenses, which allow a party to reproduce or sample a copyrighted song, would go up from around $0.09 to $0.12 at the start of January 2023. According to the filing, the royalty rate would then rise "with annual inflation-based adjustments" through December 2027. The proposed increase covers digital and physical...

