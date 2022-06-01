Fla. Judge Approves Geico's Deal With Health Care Providers

By Carolina Bolado (May 31, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement ending a class action by health care providers who say Geico General Insurance Co. improperly underpaid personal injury protection claims, but only after modifying the class certification and making changes to how class members can object to the deal. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon found the settlement between the insurer and the health care providers to be fair and reasonable but declined to vacate a previous class certification order as they had requested in order to expand the scope of the settlement to include several Geico entities not originally named in...

