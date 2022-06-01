Calif. Privacy Agency Unveils Long-Awaited Draft Regulations

By Allison Grande (May 31, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- California's new privacy regulator has issued the first draft of highly anticipated regulations for a revamped consumer privacy law that's set to take effect in January, proposing that companies be required to honor browser privacy signals while leaving several other topics unaddressed. The California Privacy Protection Agency, which was established by the California Privacy Rights Act ballot initiative that voters approved in November 2020 to strengthen the state's landmark Consumer Privacy Act, posted the draft CPRA regulations Friday on a page of its website that contains meeting materials for its upcoming June 8 board meeting. The 66-page document is a mark-up...

