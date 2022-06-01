11th Circ. Upholds Florida Developer's Virus Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (June 1, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of a Florida real estate development company's COVID-19 insurance coverage suit, finding Wednesday that a recent decision by the circuit required the company to allege a physical alteration to its property. In its suit against Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co., Frontier Development LLC alleged that the virus attached to surfaces and prevented its properties from being used, according to the nine-page decision. But those allegations "do not plausibly suggest any tangible alterations to the properties," U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa wrote. The three-judge panel cited the circuit's decision last month in SA Palm Beach,...

