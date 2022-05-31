Supreme Court Blocks Texas Social Media Law

By Katie Buehler and Morgan Conley (May 31, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a Texas social media law that prohibits platforms such as Twitter from banning users based on their "viewpoints" from taking effect until a Fifth Circuit challenge of the legislation has been decided. In a 5-4 vote, the court reinstated a lower court order blocking enforcement of the Texas social media law known as H.B.20, which prohibits certain "censorship" or viewpoint discrimination by large internet platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Justice Elena Kagan dissented, as did three of the court's conservative justices. Texas' social media law prohibits large internet platforms such as Facebook and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS