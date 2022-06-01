Ex-CEO Facing Indictment, SEC Suit Over COVID-19 Test Kits

By Craig Clough (May 31, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury in New Jersey indicted the former head of SCWorx Corp. on Tuesday on two counts of securities fraud for his role in allegedly misleading investors by announcing a major COVID-19 test kit contract in the early days of the pandemic. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced a parallel action Tuesday against Marc Schessel, 62, and SCWorx Corp. with a complaint alleging false and misleading statements over the test kits made by the health care logistics company. SCWorx has agreed to settle the SEC complaint's against it with a $125,000 penalty and disgorgement of $471,000 with prejudgment interest...

