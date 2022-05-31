Calif. McDonald's Franchisee Settles Immigrant Bias Claims

By Lauren Berg (May 31, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A McDonald's franchisee in San Diego agreed to pay $40,000 and revise its employment policies to resolve claims that it discriminated against immigrants and noncitizens by asking them to provide extra documentation showing they can work in the U.S., the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, employers can't ask for more documents than necessary or specify the type of document accepted to prove workers' have permission to work in the U.S. But the DOJ said Sutherland Management Co. routinely discriminated against non-U.S. citizens — including lawful permanent residents — by requiring them to present specific documents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS