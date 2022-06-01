Trinity's $56M Deal To End Mo. Guardrail Suit Gets Initial OK

By Dorothy Atkins (June 1, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state judge has preliminarily approved guardrail maker Trinity Industries' $56 million deal that would resolve certified class claims by local governments that the company's traffic guardrails on Missouri roads pose a safety threat, according to the docket. Jackson County Circuit Judge Kenneth R. Garrett III on Monday preliminarily signed off on the deal under which the Dallas, Texas-based company agreed to pay $1,700 for each of the more than 10,000 4-inch ET Plus guardrail devices on class members' roads. That totals an estimated $38 million, class counsel said. Under the proposed settlement, Trinity Industries also agreed to pay $3.5...

