Wynn Says The House Should Win Short-Changing Slots Suit

By Chris Villani (June 1, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge for a pretrial win in a suit accusing the gaming giant of illegally keeping the change when slot machine players cash in tickets at its Boston-area casino, arguing that the redemption policy is "crystal clear." Plaintiff A. Richard Schuster is pushing for the certification of a class of disgruntled gamblers who claim they are being shortchanged at the Encore Boston Harbor casino, but Wynn argued on Tuesday that the suit should end altogether because Schuster and the other players received clear instructions on how to redeem their winnings at ticket redemption units,...

