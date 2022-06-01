Park Hotels Sells 25% Stake In San Diego Hotel For $102M

By Nate Beck (June 1, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Park Hotels & Resorts affiliate will sell its 25% stake in a joint ownership venture for a nearly 1,200-room hotel in San Diego to Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., according to an announcement Tuesday, allowing the lodging industry REIT to consolidate its ownership of the hotel. Sunstone will acquire Park Hotels' minority stake in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel, assuming the firm's $55 million existing mortgage loan on the property, according to a news release. The price puts the valuation of the hotel at $628 million, or $528,000 a key, after accounting for a $220 million secured loan on the...

