3rd Circ. Backs Massive Class In Universal Health 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 1, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday refused to disband a class of more than 60,000 retirement savers who accuse Universal Health Services of mismanaging their 401(k) plan, ruling that the ex-workers could challenge a group of allegedly shoddy investment funds without personally holding investments in each one. U.S. Circuit Judge Anthony J. Scirica writing a published opinion for a three-judge panel rejected an argument from hospital management company UHS that the retirees hadn't met typicality requirements for certification because class representatives in the case, led by named plaintiffs Mary Boley, Kandie Sutter and Phyllis Johnson, only invested in seven of the 37...

