Pot Co. Aphria Urges Judge To Deny Investors' Class Cert. Bid

By Katryna Perera (June 1, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Aphria Inc. has urged a New York federal judge to deny class certification he briefly granted to a group of investors who sued the Canadian cannabis company over its purchase of allegedly worthless assets in Latin America, arguing that the investors' effort "suffers from various methodological flaws." Counsel for Aphria argued in a Tuesday memo that, among other things, the proposed class cannot establish that common issues will predominate over individual ones in the suit, and they fail to establish standing since they fail to demonstrate that their purchases of Aphria common stock were domestic transactions. The memo argues that the...

