Dallas Italian Eatery Says New York Chain Infringes TM

By Clark Mindock (June 1, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Dallas Italian restaurant Carbone's is fed up with New York-based Carbone Restaurant's entrance on the Texas city's scene, which it said in a lawsuit Wednesday has confused customers and investors and infringes on its trademark rights. Dallas-native Carbone's Fine Foods and Wine LLC — whose name is stylized with a cursive "Carbone's" on its signs and merchandise — told a Texas federal court that New York-based Major Food Group LLC's trendy Carbone Restaurant — stylized in a bold upper-cased "CARBONE" — has stirred up confusion since it opened an eatery in the same neighborhood and started selling branded merchandise in stores like pasta...

