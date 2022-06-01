7th Circ. Unsure Of Reviving Delivery Drivers' Wage Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (June 1, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Wednesday that diversity jurisdiction seemed absent from a group of delivery drivers' wage dispute against Virginia-based Diakon Logistics and ordered the parties to submit more briefs on the issue before it reviews the case's merits. Diakon and the class of drivers must further discuss whether their case over allegedly improper independent contractor designations and wage deductions was rightfully in federal court before the Seventh Circuit can determine whether Diakon was correctly granted summary judgment under Virginia law, a three-judge panel said during oral argument. The Seventh Circuit raised jurisdictional questions during oral arguments Wednesday in a wage...

