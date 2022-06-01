Trump Family Impersonator Cops Plea After Earlier No-Show

By Rachel Scharf (June 1, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man admitted Wednesday to impersonating members of Donald Trump's family on social media to raise money for a fake get-out-the-vote organization, a month after he was arrested on a bench warrant for missing an earlier scheduled plea hearing. Joshua Hall, 23, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein to one count of wire fraud. The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident was charged last June with steering donors toward a sham political group called Gay Voices for Trump by posing as the then-president's teenage son Barron and late brother Robert. "In 2019 as well as 2020, I pretended to be...

