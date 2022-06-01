In-House Atty's Retaliation Award Slashed By $131M

By Patrick Hoff (June 1, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California judge slashed the damages awarded to a Farmers Insurance in-house attorney who said his potential role in a sex bias suit got him fired, saying the $150 million punitive damages award was way too high. California Superior Court Judge Ruth A. Kwan said in an order attached to a Tuesday notice that Andrew Rudnicki must instead accept a remittitur of $18.95 million or face a new trial to decide the amount of punitive damages Farmers Insurance Exchange and Farmers Group Inc. owe him. Kwan noted that the California Supreme Court has ruled that absent special circumstances, ratios of punitive...

