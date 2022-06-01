Dobbs Draft Hints At Bold Court With Harvard Case On Deck

By Chris Villani (June 1, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- On the same day a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could overrule longstanding abortion protections was leaked, a group challenging Harvard's affirmative action admissions policies filed its opening brief to the high court with considerably less tumult. Like the plaintiffs in Dobbs et al. v. Jackson Women's Health Organization et al., which seeks to reverse the cases that established and affirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy — Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — Students for Fair Admissions is looking to flip decades of top court precedent through its suit against Harvard University and a companion case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS