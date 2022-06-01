Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Dobbs Draft Hints At Bold Court With Harvard Case On Deck

By Chris Villani (June 1, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- On the same day a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could overrule longstanding abortion protections was leaked, a group challenging Harvard's affirmative action admissions policies filed its opening brief to the high court with considerably less tumult.

Like the plaintiffs in Dobbs et al. v. Jackson Women's Health Organization et al., which seeks to reverse the cases that established and affirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy — Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — Students for Fair Admissions is looking to flip decades of top court precedent through its suit against Harvard University and a companion case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!