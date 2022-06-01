Returning Workers Hit Limit For Extra H-2B Visas In FY 2022

By Mike LaSusa (June 1, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. announced Tuesday that it has used up all the 23,500 extra H-2B visas it set aside for returning temporary nonagricultural workers in the second half of fiscal year 2022, less than two weeks after starting to accept applications. The announcement means employers can no longer seek visas reserved for returning foreign workers under the H-2B visa program for the second half of fiscal year 2022, which ends in September. But the government said it's still accepting applications for an additional 11,500 visas set aside for nationals of Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, and for H-2B applicants who are...

