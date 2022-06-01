Conn. Atty Can't Flip Fraud Verdict Over Jury Instructions

By Brian Dowling (June 1, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge said Wednesday that allegedly faulty jury instructions don't warrant giving a Connecticut attorney a new trial in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stock fraud case. Henry Sargent, who was found liable in April for violating securities laws when he merged his money-losing yoga business with a biotech startup, had claimed that U.S. District Judge William G. Young's instructions to the jury gave them a hazy understanding of "control" — one of the central legal concepts in the case. The decision, delivered from the bench, closed one of two avenues for Sargent to get a new trial....

