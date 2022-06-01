Feds Charge Ex-OpenSea Worker With Insider Trading Of NFTs

By Elise Hansen (June 1, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A former manager at leading nonfungible token platform OpenSea has been criminally charged in an alleged insider trading scheme, a first for the digital asset industry, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Nathaniel Chastain used confidential information about which nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, would be displayed on OpenSea's homepage to flip the tokens for a profit, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Wednesday. Chastain was arrested Wednesday morning in New York, the U.S. Department of Justice said. NFTs are digital assets that convey ownership of an item. They exploded in popularity last year as a way to buy and sell digital art, music...

