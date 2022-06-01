10th Circ. Won't Rehear Navajo Farmers' Gold King Mine Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday denied a request by Navajo farmers and ranchers to take a fresh look at their Clean Water Act claims over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, after it ruled last month that the suit came too late under state law in Colorado, where the spill occurred. In a brief order, the appellate court denied the farmers' May 17 petition for rehearing, after a panel earlier last month ruled that their suit, filed just under three years after the mine spill, came too late. "The petition for rehearing en banc was transmitted to all of the judges of...

