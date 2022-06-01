Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Won't Rehear Navajo Farmers' Gold King Mine Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday denied a request by Navajo farmers and ranchers to take a fresh look at their Clean Water Act claims over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, after it ruled last month that the suit came too late under state law in Colorado, where the spill occurred.

In a brief order, the appellate court denied the farmers' May 17 petition for rehearing, after a panel earlier last month ruled that their suit, filed just under three years after the mine spill, came too late.

"The petition for rehearing en banc was transmitted to all of the judges of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!